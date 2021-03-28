Sunny Hill is a custom motor/sailinger yacht launched in 1987 by De Amstel and most recently refitted in 2010.

Design

Sunny Hill measures 36.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.40 feet and a beam of 8.00 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 176 tonnes.

Sunny Hill has a steel hull.

Sunny Hill also features naval architecture by Diana Yacht Designs.

Performance and Capabilities

Sunny Hill has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Sunny Hill accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.