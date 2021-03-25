Length 25.91m
Year 2011
Sunquest
2011|
Motor Yacht
Sunquest is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Pacific Mariner.
Design
Sunquest measures 25.91 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.60 feet and a beam of 6.48 feet.
Sunquest has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.
Sunquest also features naval architecture by William Garden.
Performance and Capabilities
Sunquest has a top speed of 25.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots.
Sunquest has a fuel capacity of 9,842 litres, and a water capacity of 1,609 litres.
Accommodation
Sunquest accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.