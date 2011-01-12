Motor yacht Sunrays, previously known as Project Y705, is an 85.47 metre yacht from Oceanco, featuing exterior design by Bjorn Johansson and interior design by Terence Disdale, with the owner’s guidance.

The luxury yacht has a curved aluminium superstructure and teal-coloured steel hull.

All exterior decks have water features, whilst the interior offers generous living areas including a full-beam lounge and spacious dining room.

Sunrays is designed to be multi-functional, with built-in table tops hidden in the ceiling making her flexible for various occasions. She also features a foldable exterior bulwark, which allows dining guests unobstructed views.

The bridge deck offers a spa and lounge with bamboo finishing, which can be turned into a move theatre.

VIP suites and guest suites can be found on the main deck, whilst the master suite is located on the upper deck, with private balcony.



