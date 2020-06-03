The Sunreef 82 DD has been designed with integrated stepped hull chines to increase interior space without compromising on performance. In the double deck concept there is one spacious owner cabin in the front, and a large and bright salon with an internal helm station with sea views. This private yacht will accommodate up to 7 guests in one beam-wide owner suite, one VIP queen cabin and one guest twin cabin convertible to a double cabin with an additional Pullman bed, attended by two crew to assist the owner, a sailor himself. The Sunreef 82 DD will feature the canoe type boom and carbon mast, Sunreef's in-house speciality.

An innovative element aboard the Sunreef 82 DD is the smart mezzanine floor housing a coffee table within a lounge area located on the starboard side of the main deck within the dining area. There will also be a purpose-built storage area for painting equipment, as the owners enjoy this activity while sailing. This additional floor provides more space below decks for extended cabin or storage space. The main deck also includes a second lounge area and provides access to the crew hull on the port side and guest hull on the starboard side.

The owner suite, arranged over two floors, is set to occupy the entire forward section of the yacht with a master cabin, Jacuzzi and gym on the main deck, and wardrobe and floor-to-ceiling storage and bathroom located below decks in port and starboard hulls respectively. The right corner of the master cabin includes LED-lit Jacuzzi set on a two step platform, surrounded by an orchid jardinière, providing amazing sea views through beam-wide 180 degree panoramic windows. The treadmill, integrated within the floor, is positioned in the centre and a low Japanese-style king-size bed with two night tables occupies the left part of the suite.

Guest cabins are generously sized with three way access to a queen size bed with spectacular sea views through 6-part large windows, and have a separate bathroom and shower, spacious wardrobe, several lockers, a comprehensive entertainment system and air conditioning.

Interior design has been customised following the owners’ suggestions, and will combine light and natural colours and materials finished in a classic style.

The impressive 64 m2 cockpit holds a large dining table for up to 8 guests, sunbathing mats, wicker armchairs, a flower area, and storage for diving equipment. There is additional space for a tender and a jet ski hidden in a purpose-built locker under the main sun pad in the cockpit. The spacious flybridge is fitted with the main helm station, bar with barbecue and ice maker, large dining table and comfortable deckchairs, as well as a coffee table.

The Sunreef 82 DD superyacht will be built of light high-tech composite materials that the shipyard introduced to construction in 2007, and is scheduled for launch in June 2012. The yacht’s sail plan includes private use only by the owners and their party in the Caribbean and the US.