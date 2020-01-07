Sunrise is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Oceanco in Dreumel, Netherlands.

Sunrise is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Oceanco in Dreumel, Netherlands.

Ever since its foundation in 1990, Oceanco has been working towards achieving a reputation as one of the world’s finest shipyards, a feat it can now claim to have reached.

Design

Sunrise measures 52.80 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.30 metres and a beam of 9.90 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 640 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Sunrise has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by The A Group.

Sunrise also features naval architecture by Oceanco.

Performance and Capabilities

Sunrise has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Sunrise has a fuel capacity of 109,110 litres, and a water capacity of 27,640 litres.

She also has a range of 4,700 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Sunrise accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins.

Other Specifications

Sunrise is MCA compliant, her hull NB is Y502.

Sunrise is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.