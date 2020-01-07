Sunrise
2000|
Motor Yacht
Sunrise is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Oceanco in Dreumel, Netherlands.
Ever since its foundation in 1990, Oceanco has been working towards achieving a reputation as one of the world’s finest shipyards, a feat it can now claim to have reached.
Design
Sunrise measures 52.80 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.30 metres and a beam of 9.90 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 640 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
Sunrise has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by The A Group.
Sunrise also features naval architecture by Oceanco.
Performance and Capabilities
Sunrise has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Sunrise has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Sunrise has a fuel capacity of 109,110 litres, and a water capacity of 27,640 litres.
She also has a range of 4,700 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Sunrise accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins.
Other Specifications
Sunrise is MCA compliant, her hull NB is Y502.
Sunrise is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.