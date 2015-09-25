Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?

Send Media
images 0 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 42.7m
Year 2017

Sunrise Twilight

2017

|

Motor Yacht

Sunrise Twilight is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2017 by Sunrise Yachts, in Turkey.

Sunrise Yachts was created in 2006 with a very specific strategy born from a strong and simple vision: to offer original bespoke solutions to their clients, tailored to their needs and wishes, in an industry that it too often set in ways of the past. Owning a luxury yacht is above all an emotional and cultural affair that needs to be entrusted to a team of competent, dedicated and passionate individuals that will ensure that satisfaction in all aspects is achieved.

Design

Sunrise Twilight measures 42.70 metres in length. She has a gross tonnage of 435 tonnes.

Sunrise Twilight has an aluminium hull.

Other Specifications

Sunrise Twilight has a hull NB of N421.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

-
80 10 70

speed:

-

cabins:

-

beam:

-

crew:

-

draft:

-
Other Sunrise yachts
Related News