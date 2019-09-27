Sunseeker 28M is a custom motor yacht launched in 2013 by Sunseeker and most recently refitted in 2016.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

Sunseeker 28M measures 28.00 metres in length and has a beam of 6.5 feet.

Accommodation

Her exterior design and interior design is by Sunseeker.

Sunseeker 28M accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.