Length 28m
Year 2013

Sunseeker 28M

2013

|

Motor Yacht

Sunseeker 28M is a custom motor yacht launched in 2013 by Sunseeker and most recently refitted in 2016.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

Sunseeker 28M measures 28.00 metres in length and has a beam of 6.5 feet.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Sunseeker.

Accommodation

Sunseeker 28M accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
80 10 70

speed:

-

cabins:

4

beam:

6.5m

crew:

-

draft:

-
