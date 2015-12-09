Read online now
Length 28.96m
Year 2016

Sunseeker 95/01

2016

|

Motor Yacht

Sunseeker 95/01 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2016 by Sunseeker, in the United Kingdom.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

Sunseeker 95/01 measures 28.96 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.05 feet and a beam of 6.50 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Sunseeker 95/01 has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Sunseeker.

Performance and Capabilities

Sunseeker 95/01 has a top speed of 29.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Sunseeker 95/01 accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Sunseeker 95/01 has a hull NB of 95/01.

Build Team

