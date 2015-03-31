Sunseeker Predator 100 is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Sunseeker and most recently refitted in 2011.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

Sunseeker Predator 100 measures 30.48 feet in length and has a beam of 6.30 feet.

Sunseeker Predator 100 has a GRP hull.

Model

Sunseeker Predator 100 is a semi-custom Sunseeker 30M model.

Other yachts based on this Sunseeker 30M semi-custom model include: Tuppence, Jacklo, Sirius of Man.

Performance and Capabilities

Sunseeker Predator 100 has a top speed of 50.00 knots and a cruising speed of 40.00 knots. She is powered by 12v92tam diesel engines

Sunseeker Predator 100 is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Sunseeker and most recently refitted in 2011.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

Sunseeker Predator 100 measures 30.48 feet in length and has a beam of 6.30 feet.

Sunseeker Predator 100 has a GRP hull.

Model

Sunseeker Predator 100 is a semi-custom Sunseeker 30M model.

Other yachts based on this Sunseeker 30M semi-custom model include: Tuppence, Jacklo, Sirius of Man.

Performance and Capabilities

Sunseeker Predator 100 has a top speed of 50.00 knots and a cruising speed of 40.00 knots. She is powered by 12v92tam diesel engines.

Sunseeker Predator 100 has a fuel capacity of 9,000 litres, and a water capacity of 1,200 litres.

Accommodation

Sunseeker Predator 100 accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins.