Sunseeker Predator 84' is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Sunseeker.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

Sunseeker Predator 84' measures 26.48 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.12 feet and a beam of 6.34 feet.

Sunseeker Predator 84' has a GRP hull.

Sunseeker Predator 84' also features naval architecture by Sunseeker.

Model

Sunseeker Predator 84' is a semi-custom Predator 84 model.

Other yachts based on this Predator 84 semi-custom model include: Silver Arrow, Alvium, Free Willi, Hull no. GB XSK05818B414, Dream, UM6.

Performance and Capabilities

Sunseeker Predator 84' has a top speed of 44.00 knots. She is powered by 12v 2000 m60 diesel engines .

She also has a range of 350 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Sunseeker Predator 84' accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.