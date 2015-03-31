We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Sunseeker Predator 84'
2010|
Motor Yacht
Sunseeker Predator 84' is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Sunseeker.
Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.
Design
Sunseeker Predator 84' measures 26.48 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.12 feet and a beam of 6.34 feet.
Sunseeker Predator 84' has a GRP hull.
Sunseeker Predator 84' also features naval architecture by Sunseeker.
Model
Sunseeker Predator 84' is a semi-custom Predator 84 model.
Other yachts based on this Predator 84 semi-custom model include: Silver Arrow, Alvium, Free Willi, Hull no. GB XSK05818B414, Dream, UM6.
Performance and Capabilities
Sunseeker Predator 84' has a top speed of 44.00 knots. She is powered by 12v 2000 m60 diesel engines .
She also has a range of 350 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Sunseeker Predator 84' accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.