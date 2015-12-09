Sunseeker Predator 92' is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Sunseeker.

Sunseeker Predator 92' is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Sunseeker.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

Sunseeker Predator 92' measures 28.04 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.83 feet and a beam of 6.10 feet.

Sunseeker Predator 92' has a GRP hull.

Model

Sunseeker Predator 92' is a semi-custom Predator 92 Sport model.

Bringing wind-in-the-hair exhilaration, the Predator 92 Sport boasts the addition of a sleek flybridge as standard, without breaking the series’ distinctive styling. Capable of speeds of up to 35 knots this is a high performance extrovert craft while at the same time offering the luxury and comfort that is Sunseeker’s hallmark, plus the indulgence of being looked after by a crew of up to four.

Other yachts based on this Predator 92 Sport semi-custom model include: Code, RE1.

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by qsb 5.9 mcd diesel engines.

Sunseeker Predator 92' has a fuel capacity of 2,245 litres, and a water capacity of 396 litres.

Accommodation

Sunseeker Predator 92' accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.