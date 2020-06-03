Sunshine is a custom motor yacht launched in 1986 by Lloyds Ships in Brisbane, Australia.

Sunshine is a custom motor yacht launched in 1986 by Lloyds Ships in Brisbane, Australia.

Design

Sunshine measures 37.80 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.30 metres and a beam of 7.80 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 304 tonnes.

Sunshine has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Sunshine also features naval architecture by Lloyds Ships.

Performance and Capabilities

Sunshine has a top speed of 15.50 knots and a cruising speed of 12.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Sunshine has a fuel capacity of 46,116 litres, and a water capacity of 15,876 litres.

Accommodation

Sunshine accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.