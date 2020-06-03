We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Sunshine
2004|
Sail Yacht
Sunshine is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2004 by Myanmar Shipyards in Rangoon.
Design
Sunshine measures 38.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.40 metres and a beam of 5.60 metres.
Sunshine has a steel hull with a wood superstructure.Her exterior design is by William Fife & Sons.
Sunshine also features naval architecture by William Fife & Sons.
Performance and Capabilities
Sunshine has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.
Sunshine has a fuel capacity of 3,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.
Accommodation
Sunshine accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.
Other Specifications
Sunshine is an ABS class yacht.