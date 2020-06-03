Sunshine is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2004 by Myanmar Shipyards in Rangoon.

Sunshine is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2004 by Myanmar Shipyards in Rangoon.

Design

Sunshine measures 38.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.40 metres and a beam of 5.60 metres.

Sunshine has a steel hull with a wood superstructure.

Her exterior design is by William Fife & Sons.

Sunshine also features naval architecture by William Fife & Sons.

Performance and Capabilities

Sunshine has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Sunshine has a fuel capacity of 3,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.

Accommodation

Sunshine accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Sunshine is an ABS class yacht.