Super Sportivo 100 GTO is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2020 by ISA in Ancona, Italy.

ISA Yachts (International Shipyards Ancona) was founded in late 1998 by a team of managers with a desire to build a fleet of innovative pleasure yachts in Ancona, Italy. Each from Ancona themselves, the group carried strong expertise from various backgrounds in the construction of large super yachts.

Design

Super Sportivo 100 GTO measures 30.5 metres in length.

Super Sportivo 100 GTO has an epoxy composite hull with a carbon fibre superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Marco Casali.

Super Sportivo 100 GTO also features naval architecture by ISA .

Performance and Capabilities

Super Sportivo 100 GTO has a top speed of 50.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Super Sportivo 100 GTO contains 5 cabins.

Other Specifications

Super Sportivo 100 GTO flies the flag of Italy.