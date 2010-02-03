Superfun (formerly Bossanova, Mahogany, Winged Glory and Wal Miki Due) is a 40m motor yacht, custom built in 1993 by C.N. Officine Meccaniche Rossato. The yacht's interior has been designed by Francois Marquet and has exterior styling by Studio Lenci and Alpha Marine. She was last refitted in 1995 by Alpha Marine.

Superfun has a steel hull and aluminium superstructure with a beam of 7.70m (25.26ft) and a 2.30m (7.55ft) draft.



During the yacht’s extensive refit in 1995, Alpha Marine extended the hull by four metres, built a new garage for jetski and tender and added a swim platform. Inside, the main saloon was extended and a private saloon was built on the upper deck, giving the yacht a totally new look and feel.



Performance + Capabilities

Superfun is capable of 14 knots flat out.



Superfun Accommodation

Superfun offers accommodation for up to 10 guests. She is also capable of carrying up to 8 crew onboard to ensure a relaxed luxury yacht experience.

