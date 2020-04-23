SuRi is a custom motor yacht launched in 1978 by Halter Marine and most recently refitted in 2016.

SuRi is a custom motor yacht launched in 1978 by Halter Marine and most recently refitted in 2016.

Design

SuRi measures 63.40 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.35 metres and a beam of 11.60 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 1,009 tonnes.

SuRi has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Joseph Artese Design.

Her interior design is by Jeffrey Botwin.

SuRi also features naval architecture by Kirilloff and Associates.

Performance and Capabilities

SuRi has a top speed of 12.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

SuRi has a fuel capacity of 241,256 litres, and a water capacity of 28,451 litres.

She also has a range of 9,900 nautical miles.

Accommodation

SuRi accommodates up to 15 guests in 7 cabins. She also houses room for up to 19 crew members.

Other Specifications

SuRi has a hull NB of 656.