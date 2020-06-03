Surina is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Trident in Tampa, FL, United States and most recently refitted in 2012.

Surina is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Trident in Tampa, FL, United States and most recently refitted in 2012.

Design

Surina measures 44.80 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.44 metres and a beam of 8.53 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 384 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Surina has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Sergio Cutolo.

Her interior design is by Claudette Bonville & Associates.

Surina also features naval architecture by Trident.

Performance and Capabilities

Surina has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Surina has a fuel capacity of 40,880 litres, and a water capacity of 9,460 litres.

She also has a range of 2,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Surina accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 10 crew members.

Other Specifications

Surina is MCA compliant

Surina flies the flag of Marshall Islands.