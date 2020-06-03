Surina
2000|
Motor Yacht
Surina is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Trident in Tampa, FL, United States and most recently refitted in 2012.
Design
Surina measures 44.80 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.44 metres and a beam of 8.53 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 384 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
Surina has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Sergio Cutolo.
Her interior design is by Claudette Bonville & Associates.
Surina also features naval architecture by Trident.
Performance and Capabilities
Surina has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Surina is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Trident in Tampa, FL, United States and most recently refitted in 2012.
Design
Surina measures 44.80 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.44 metres and a beam of 8.53 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 384 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
Surina has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Sergio Cutolo.
Her interior design is by Claudette Bonville & Associates.
Surina also features naval architecture by Trident.
Performance and Capabilities
Surina has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Surina has a fuel capacity of 40,880 litres, and a water capacity of 9,460 litres.
She also has a range of 2,000 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Surina accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 10 crew members.
Other Specifications
Surina is MCA compliant
Surina flies the flag of Marshall Islands.