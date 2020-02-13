Surpina is a custom motor yacht launched in 2014 by Benetti, in Italy.

Design

Surpina measures 56.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.10 feet and a beam of 10.78 feet.

Surpina has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Surpina has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots.

Surpina has a fuel capacity of 110,000 litres, and a water capacity of 20,000 litres.

Accommodation

Surpina accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins.

Other Specifications

Surpina has a hull NB of FB 267.