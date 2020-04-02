We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Length 30.9m
Year 2012
Survivor
Motor Yacht
Survivor is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Azimut Yachts, in Italy.
Azimut-Benetti's history dates back to 1969, when enterprising young college student Paolo Vitelli founded Azimut Srl. Azimut was founded as a sailing boat chartering company and has since grown to become one of the world’s leading yacht builders with over 10,000 vessels to its name.
Design
Survivor measures 30.90 metres in length.
Survivor has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.
Her interior design is by Carlo Galeazzi.
Survivor also features naval architecture by Stefano Righini Design.
Accommodation
Survivor accommodates up to 1 guests .
Other Specifications
Survivor has a hull NB of 103S/24.