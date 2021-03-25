Surya is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Pacific Mariner.

Design

Surya measures 25.90 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.50 feet and a beam of 6.50 feet.

Surya has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Surya has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots.

Surya has a fuel capacity of 8,762 litres, and a water capacity of 1,495 litres.

Accommodation

Surya accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.