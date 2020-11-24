Susanna Bella is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Lazzara Yachts.

Lazzara Yachts is a family-owned company whose goal is to build a few, high-quality, innovative yachts that set the industry standard and to create, for our family of owners, the highest level of customer support and service.

Design

Susanna Bella measures 32.30 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.70 metres and a beam of 7.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 189 tonnes.

Susanna Bella has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Lazzara Yachts.

Susanna Bella also features naval architecture by Lazzara Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Susanna Bella has a top speed of 26 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Susanna Bella is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Lazzara Yachts.

Lazzara Yachts is a family-owned company whose goal is to build a few, high-quality, innovative yachts that set the industry standard and to create, for our family of owners, the highest level of customer support and service.

Design

Susanna Bella measures 32.30 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.70 metres and a beam of 7.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 189 tonnes.

Susanna Bella has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Lazzara Yachts.

Susanna Bella also features naval architecture by Lazzara Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Susanna Bella has a top speed of 26 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Susanna Bella has a fuel capacity of 16,275 litres, and a water capacity of 2,271 litres.

Other Specifications

Susanna Bella has a hull NB of 106-03.