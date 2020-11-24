Read online now
Length 30.16m
Year 1990

Susanne Af Stockholm

1990

|

Sail Yacht

Susanne Af Stockholm is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1990 by Tréhard Marine and most recently refitted in 2008.

Design

Susanne Af Stockholm measures 30.16 feet in length, with a max draft of 5.85 feet and a beam of 7.20 feet. She has a deck material of aluminium & teak.

Susanne Af Stockholm has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Susanne Af Stockholm also features naval architecture by Gilles Vaton.

Performance and Capabilities

Susanne Af Stockholm has a top speed of 10.00 knots and a cruising speed of 8.00 knots. .

She also has a range of 2 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Susanne Af Stockholm accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.

Other Specifications

Susanne Af Stockholm has a White hull.

Susanne Af Stockholm is an Under BUREAU VERITAS – certificate issued in February 2009 class yacht. She flies the flag of Sweden.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
80 10 70

speed:

10Kn

cabins:

4

beam:

7.2m

crew:

2

draft:

5.85m
