Suver is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Izar.

Design

Suver measures 41.75 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.40 metres and a beam of 8.20 metres.

Suver has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Reymond Langton Design.

Her interior design is by Luiz de Basto Designs.

Suver also features naval architecture by Izar.

Performance and Capabilities

Suver has a top speed of 15 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Suver has a fuel capacity of 55,000 litres, and a water capacity of 8,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,300 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Suver accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.