Svetlana is a custom motor yacht launched in 2018 by Gulf Craft, in United Arab Emirates.

Design

Svetlana measures 31.70 metres in length and has a beam of 7.10 feet.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Gulf Craft.

Performance and Capabilities

Svetlana has a top speed of 23.00 knots and a cruising speed of 17.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Svetlana accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins.