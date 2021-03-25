Swagger is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Falcon Yachts .

Design

Swagger measures 26.10 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.95 feet and a beam of 6.20 feet.

Swagger has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Swagger has a fuel capacity of 8,500 litres, and a water capacity of 1,600 litres.

Accommodation

Swagger accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Swagger has a hull NB of FV80.