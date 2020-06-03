Read online now
Length 25.7m
Year 2008

Swaggy

Motor Yacht

Swaggy is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Cantieri Navali del Mediterraneo and most recently refitted in 2015.

Design

Swaggy measures 25.70 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.25 feet and a beam of 6.30 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Swaggy has a top speed of 41.00 knots and a cruising speed of 33.00 knots.

Swaggy has a fuel capacity of 5,000 litres, and a water capacity of 1,000 litres.

Accommodation

Swaggy accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.

Build Team

