Sweet Doll is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Heesen Yachts in Oss, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2007.

From day one, Heesen has pursued a consistent mission: to create yachts with exceptional standards of engineering and meticulous attention to detail.

Design

Sweet Doll measures 46.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.50 metres and a beam of 8.90 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 481 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Sweet Doll has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Omega Architects.

'Crossing borders and Synergy' is the operative logo of Omega Architects. The company was founded by Frank Laupman in 1995. Ever since then he has worked on architecture, yachts and interiors. He was able to ‘cross the borders’ of his own background and finish designs in areas of different nature.

Her interior design is by Frank Laupman.

Sweet Doll also features naval architecture by Heesen Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Sweet Doll has a top speed of 26.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Sweet Doll has a fuel capacity of 68,800 litres, and a water capacity of 16,600 litres.

She also has a range of 3,400 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Sweet Doll accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

Sweet Doll has a hull NB of 11646.

Sweet Doll is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.