Sweet Escape is a custom motor yacht launched in 1993 by Christensen and most recently refitted in 2018.

Christensen Shipyard has earned itself a position amongst the world's composite fibreglass construction leaders with its renowned custom and semi-custom superyachts. With a current fleet of yachts from 35 to 48m, the American company prides itself on achieving the finest quality and attention to detail in each of its megayachts.

Design

Sweet Escape measures 39.62 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.13 metres and a beam of 8.13 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 279 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Sweet Escape has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Howard Apollonio.

Her interior design is by Patty Walker/Refit.

Sweet Escape also features naval architecture by Christensen.

Performance and Capabilities

Sweet Escape has a top speed of 19.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Sweet Escape has a fuel capacity of 36,740 litres, and a water capacity of 4,170 litres.

She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Sweet Escape accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Sweet Escape has a hull NB of 010.

Sweet Escape is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the USA.