Length 25.6m
Year 2009
Sweet Mary
2009|
Motor Yacht
Sweet Mary is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Lazzara Yachts.
Lazzara Yachts is a family-owned company whose goal is to build a few, high-quality, innovative yachts that set the industry standard and to create, for our family of owners, the highest level of customer support and service.
Design
Sweet Mary measures 25.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.22 feet and a beam of 6.10 feet.
Performance and Capabilities
Sweet Mary has a fuel capacity of 7,570 litres, and a water capacity of 1,514 litres.
Accommodation
Sweet Mary accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins.