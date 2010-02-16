Sweet Mary is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Lazzara Yachts.

Lazzara Yachts is a family-owned company whose goal is to build a few, high-quality, innovative yachts that set the industry standard and to create, for our family of owners, the highest level of customer support and service.

Design

Sweet Mary measures 25.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.22 feet and a beam of 6.10 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Sweet Mary has a fuel capacity of 7,570 litres, and a water capacity of 1,514 litres.

Accommodation

Sweet Mary accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins.