Sweet T is a custom motor yacht launched in 1999 by Broward Marine, in the United States and most recently refitted in 2007.
Design
Sweet T measures 34.1 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.98 feet and a beam of 6.1 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 164 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
Sweet T has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Broward Marine.
Her interior design is by Pavlik Design Team.
Sweet T also features naval architecture by Broward Marine.
Performance and Capabilities
Sweet T has a top speed of 23.50 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Performance and Capabilities
Sweet T has a top speed of 23.50 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Sweet T has a fuel capacity of 9,500 litres, and a water capacity of 1,200 litres.
She also has a range of 4,750 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Sweet T accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.
Other Specifications
Sweet T has a hull NB of 265.