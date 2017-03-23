Sweet T is a custom motor yacht launched in 1999 by Broward Marine, in the United States and most recently refitted in 2007.

Design

Sweet T measures 34.1 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.98 feet and a beam of 6.1 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 164 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Sweet T has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Broward Marine.

Her interior design is by Pavlik Design Team.

Sweet T also features naval architecture by Broward Marine.

Performance and Capabilities

Sweet T has a top speed of 23.50 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Sweet T is a custom motor yacht launched in 1999 by Broward Marine, in the United States and most recently refitted in 2007.

Design

Sweet T measures 34.1 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.98 feet and a beam of 6.1 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 164 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Sweet T has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Broward Marine.

Her interior design is by Pavlik Design Team.

Sweet T also features naval architecture by Broward Marine.

Performance and Capabilities

Sweet T has a top speed of 23.50 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Sweet T has a fuel capacity of 9,500 litres, and a water capacity of 1,200 litres.

She also has a range of 4,750 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Sweet T accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Sweet T has a hull NB of 265.