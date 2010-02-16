Sweetwater is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Lazzara Yachts.

Lazzara Yachts is a family-owned company whose goal is to build a few, high-quality, innovative yachts that set the industry standard and to create, for our family of owners, the highest level of customer support and service.

Design

Sweetwater measures 24.38 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.52 feet and a beam of 6.10 feet.

Sweetwater has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Accommodation

Sweetwater accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins.

Other Specifications

Sweetwater flies the flag of the USA.