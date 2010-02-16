Length 24.38m
Year 2004
Sweetwater
2004|
Motor Yacht
Sweetwater is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Lazzara Yachts.
Lazzara Yachts is a family-owned company whose goal is to build a few, high-quality, innovative yachts that set the industry standard and to create, for our family of owners, the highest level of customer support and service.
Design
Sweetwater measures 24.38 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.52 feet and a beam of 6.10 feet.
Sweetwater has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.
Accommodation
Sweetwater accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins.
Other Specifications
Sweetwater flies the flag of the USA.