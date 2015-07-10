Read online now
Length 36.2m
Year 2014

Swift

2014

Motor Yacht

Swift is a custom motor yacht launched in 2014 by AB Yachts, in Italy.

AB Yachts was founded in 1992 with the aim to create a product of reference in the world of pleasure yachting.

Design

Swift measures 36.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.10 feet and a beam of 7.5 feet.

Swift has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by AB Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Swift has a top speed of 53.00 knots and a cruising speed of 49.00 knots.

Accommodation

Swift accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

6
80 10 70

speed:

53Kn

cabins:

3

beam:

7.5m

crew:

4

draft:

2.1m
