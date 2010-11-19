Sycara V is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Nobiskrug and most recently refit in 2017.

Over more than a century of experience in shipbuilding, Nobiskrug has built around 750 vessels, having its current core business focused on the highly specialized construction of individually manufactured custom superyachts.

Design

Sycara V measures 68.15 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.6 metres and a beam of 12 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 1538 tonnes.

Sycara V has a displacement steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Nobiskrug.

Her interior design is by Pure Design & Craig Beale.

Sycara V also features naval architecture by Nobiskrug.

Performance and capabilities

Sycara V has a top speed of 17 knots and a cruising speed of 14 knots.

She is powered by 2 diesel Caterpillar 2200 HP engines of the 3516 HD model and uses a twin screw propulsion system.

Sycara V has a fuel capacity of 188,982 litres and a water capacity of 31, 196 litres. She also has a range of 7150 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Sycara V accommodates 12 guests in 8 cabins, comprising 6 double and 2 single suites. She also houses room for up to 20 crew members.

Amenities, Water Toys & Other Specifications

Other specifications

• Sycara V is MCA compliant

• Her hull NB is 780

