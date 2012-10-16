Syl is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2003 by Barcos Deportivos .

Syl is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2003 by Barcos Deportivos .

Design

Syl measures 43.66 metres in length, with a max draft of 6.00 metres and a beam of 9.07 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 235 tonnes.

Syl has an alustar hull with an alustar superstructure.

Her exterior design is by German Frers.

German Frers is an Argentinian company responsible for naval architecture and engineering, producing designs considered to be some of the most aesthetically pleasing currently on the water.

Her interior design is by Barcos Deportivos .

Syl also features naval architecture by German Frers.

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Syl has a fuel capacity of 18,000 litres.

She also has a range of 2,200 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Syl accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.