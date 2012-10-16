SYL is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2003 by Barcos Deportivos .

Design

SYL measures 43.66 metres in length, with a max draft of 5.50 feet and a beam of 9.70 feet. She has a deck material of composite.

SYL has an alustar hull with a carbon fibre superstructure.

Her exterior design is by German Frers.

German Frers is an Argentinian company responsible for naval architecture and engineering, producing designs considered to be some of the most aesthetically pleasing currently on the water.

Her interior design is by Victor Tebar.

SYL also features naval architecture by German Frers.

Performance and Capabilities

SYL has a top speed of 11.50 knots and a cruising speed of 9.60 knots.

SYL has a fuel capacity of 17,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,200 litres.

She also has a range of 2,850 nautical miles.

Accommodation

SYL accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

SYL flies the flag of Spain.