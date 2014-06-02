Sylver K is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2008 by Noble Yachts.

Design

Sylver K measures 31.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.56 metres and a beam of 7.60 metres.

Sylver K has a wood hull with a wood superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Sylver K has a top speed of 20 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Sylver K has a fuel capacity of 5,000 litres, and a water capacity of 5,000 litres.

Accommodation

Sylver K accommodates up to 8 guests .