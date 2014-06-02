We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Sylver K
2008|
Sail Yacht
Sylver K is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2008 by Noble Yachts.
Design
Sylver K measures 31.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.56 metres and a beam of 7.60 metres.
Sylver K has a wood hull with a wood superstructure.
Performance and Capabilities
Sylver K has a top speed of 20 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Sylver K has a fuel capacity of 5,000 litres, and a water capacity of 5,000 litres.
Accommodation
Sylver K accommodates up to 8 guests .