Length 31.5m
Year 2008

Sylver K

2008

Sail Yacht

Sylver K is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2008 by Noble Yachts.

Design

Sylver K measures 31.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.56 metres and a beam of 7.60 metres.

Sylver K has a wood hull with a wood superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Sylver K has a top speed of 20 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Sylver K has a top speed of 20 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Sylver K has a fuel capacity of 5,000 litres, and a water capacity of 5,000 litres.

Accommodation

Sylver K accommodates up to 8 guests .

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
80 10 70

speed:

20Kn

cabins:

-

beam:

7.6m

crew:

-

draft:

3.56m
