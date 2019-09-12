Sylviana is a custom motor yacht launched in 1979 by CRN and most recently refitted in 2005.

Sylviana is a custom motor yacht launched in 1979 by CRN and most recently refitted in 2005.

Founded in Ancona, Italy, in 1963, CRN is a shipbuilder specialised in fully custom steel and aluminium yachts. From the very beginning, CRN has produced boats of peerless beauty featuring cutting-edge solutions that have set the standard in the yachting world for functional innovation, representing Italian manufacturing at its finest.

Design

Sylviana measures 35.05 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.74 metres and a beam of 6.71 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Sylviana has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by CRN.

Sylviana also features naval architecture by CRN.

Performance and Capabilities

Sylviana has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Sylviana has a fuel capacity of 36,000 litres, and a water capacity of 12,000 litres.

Accommodation

Sylviana accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Sylviana is a RINA 100 Malta Cross, HRS class yacht. She flies the flag of Greek.