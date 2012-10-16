Symmetry is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2004 by Yachting Developments in Auckland, New Zealand.

Yachting Developments is an international award-winning builder and refitter of both performance sail and motor composite superyachts. A genuine shipbuilding leader in the South Pacific, the privately-owned company is driven by passion and perfection to create vessels tailor-made to each individual client.

Design

Symmetry measures 29.3 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.5 feet and a beam of 6.85 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Symmetry has an epoxy composite hull.

Her exterior design is by German Frers.

German Frers is an Argentinian company responsible for naval architecture and engineering, producing designs considered to be some of the most aesthetically pleasing currently on the water.

Her interior design is by Yachting Developments.

Symmetry also features naval architecture by German Frers.

Performance and Capabilities

Symmetry has a fuel capacity of 4,860 litres, and a water capacity of 2,500 litres.