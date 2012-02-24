Symphonia is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1990 by Cantiere Valdettaro .

Design

Symphonia measures 34.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.80 metres and a beam of 7.95 metres.

Symphonia has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Laurent Giles.

Laurent Giles is a UK-based studio of naval architects and yacht designers utilising the latest technology to achieve new standards in yacht design. Since producing its first yacht in 1927, the firm has amassed an impressive portfolio of over 1,300 designs.

Symphonia also features naval architecture by Laurent Giles.

Performance and Capabilities

Symphonia has a top speed of 16 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system

Symphonia is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1990 by Cantiere Valdettaro .

Design

Symphonia measures 34.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.80 metres and a beam of 7.95 metres.

Symphonia has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Laurent Giles.

Laurent Giles is a UK-based studio of naval architects and yacht designers utilising the latest technology to achieve new standards in yacht design. Since producing its first yacht in 1927, the firm has amassed an impressive portfolio of over 1,300 designs.

Symphonia also features naval architecture by Laurent Giles.

Performance and Capabilities

Symphonia has a top speed of 16 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Symphonia has a fuel capacity of 7,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,250 litres.

Accommodation

Symphonia accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.