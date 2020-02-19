Symphony is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Benetti.

Symphony is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Benetti.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Symphony measures 34.95 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.95 metres and a beam of 7.62 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 247 tonnes.

Symphony has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Zuretti.

Symphony also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Symphony has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Symphony has a fuel capacity of 38,000 litres, and a water capacity of 7,500 litres.

She also has a range of 3,300 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Symphony accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Symphony has a hull NB of BC07.

Symphony flies the flag of the USA.