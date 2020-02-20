Symphony is the first Feadship to pass the 100 metre mark. Working with acclaimed designer Tim Heywood and in-house De Voogt Naval Architects, Feadship launched Symphony into both the water, and the Top 100, in 2015.

This superyacht provides more space for guests on board due to its compliance with a new level of Passenger Yacht Code regulations. Where 12 guests would be the maximum, Symphony welcomes 16 underway and a crew of 28 with ample space due to a beam of 14.10m (46’3”).

Her six decks offer up an incredible amount of space for exciting design and technical elements, such as a fully operational helipad for one. From the top, her sun deck features an observation lounge, bar and Jacuzzi, while the bridge deck offers a large terrace with outdoor cinema. Her dedicated owner’s deck is equipped with double bathrooms, dressing rooms and a sauna, a forward terrace with Jacuzzi, a private office and a study, a lounge and a spacious aft deck area for lounging with a dining table for twenty.

The features continue throughout with a 6 metre contraflow swimming pool complete with waterfall. Moving toward the lower deck, an ultra-high definition cinema, lounge and glass-bottomed swimming pool.