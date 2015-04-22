Symphony II is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Westport in Westport Wa, United States.

Symphony II is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Westport in Westport Wa, United States.

Since 1964 Westport has taken a long-term view of the future, and invested heavily in people, design, naval architecture, infrastructure, engineering and proven technologies to secure its position at the forefront of the industry.

Design

Symphony II measures 34.11 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.40 metres and a beam of 7.30 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 198 tonnes.

Symphony II has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Jack Sarin Naval Architects.

Her interior design is by Pacific Custom Interiors.

Symphony II also features naval architecture by Jack Sarin Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Symphony II has a top speed of 25.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Symphony II has a fuel capacity of 20,818 litres, and a water capacity of 4,069 litres.

She also has a range of 1,100 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Symphony II accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Symphony II has a White hull, whose NB is 7645.

Symphony II flies the flag of Marshall Islands.