Synergy
2003|
Motor Yacht
Synergy is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Falcon Yachts .
Design
Synergy measures 30.70 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.90 metres and a beam of 6.45 metres.
Synergy has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.
Synergy also features naval architecture by Falcon Yachts .
Performance and Capabilities
Synergy has a top speed of 26.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Synergy has a fuel capacity of 10,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.
Accommodation
Synergy accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.