Synergy is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Falcon Yachts .

Design

Synergy measures 30.70 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.90 metres and a beam of 6.45 metres.

Synergy has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Synergy also features naval architecture by Falcon Yachts .

Performance and Capabilities

Synergy has a top speed of 26.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Synergy has a fuel capacity of 10,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

Accommodation

Synergy accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.