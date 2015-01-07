Syrene is a custom motor yacht launched in 1986 by Christensen, in the United States.

Christensen Shipyard has earned itself a position amongst the world's composite fibreglass construction leaders with its renowned custom and semi-custom superyachts. With a current fleet of yachts from 35 to 48m, the American company prides itself on achieving the finest quality and attention to detail in each of its megayachts.

Design

Syrene measures 28.96 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.70 feet and a beam of 6.60 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 134 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Syrene has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Howard Apollonio.

Syrene also features naval architecture by Edwin Monk Jr..

Performance and Capabilities

Syrene has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots.

Syrene has a fuel capacity of 15,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,500 litres.

Accommodation

Syrene accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins.