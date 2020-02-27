Syrenka is a custom motor yacht launched in 1994 by Palmer Johnson Yachts in Sturgeon Bay Wi, United States and most recently refitted in 2012.

Syrenka is a custom motor yacht launched in 1994 by Palmer Johnson Yachts in Sturgeon Bay Wi, United States and most recently refitted in 2012.

Palmer Johnson has emerged from modest beginnings in 1918 as a builder of wooden fishing boats to become a world leader in the construction of luxury high-performance superyachts.

Design

Syrenka measures 41.76 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.11 metres and a beam of 8.76 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 420 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Syrenka has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Tom Fexas Yacht Design.

Her interior design is by Robert Knack International.

Syrenka also features naval architecture by Palmer Johnson Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Syrenka has a top speed of 26.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Syrenka has a fuel capacity of 51,000 litres, and a water capacity of 10,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Syrenka accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Syrenka has a hull NB of PJ 212.

Syrenka flies the flag of the Bahamas.