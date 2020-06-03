Syrolona is a custom motor/sailinger yacht launched in 1989 by Bodrum Shipyard and most recently refitted in 2017.

Design

Syrolona measures 27 metres in length and has a beam of 6.30 feet.

Syrolona has a wood hull with a wood superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Syrolona has a top speed of 10.00 knots.

Syrolona has a fuel capacity of 25,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

Accommodation

Syrolona accommodates up to 16 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Syrolona flies the flag of Greece.