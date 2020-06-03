Length 27m
Year 1989
Syrolona
Motor/Sailer Yacht
Syrolona is a custom motor/sailinger yacht launched in 1989 by Bodrum Shipyard and most recently refitted in 2017.
Design
Syrolona measures 27 metres in length and has a beam of 6.30 feet.
Syrolona has a wood hull with a wood superstructure.
Performance and Capabilities
Syrolona has a top speed of 10.00 knots.
Syrolona has a fuel capacity of 25,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.
Accommodation
Syrolona accommodates up to 16 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.
Other Specifications
Syrolona flies the flag of Greece.