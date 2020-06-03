T-Zero is a custom motor yacht launched in 1983 by Cheoy Lee and most recently refitted in 2014.

Design

T-Zero measures 27.43 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.83 feet and a beam of 6.37 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

T-Zero has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Jack Hargrave.

T-Zero also features naval architecture by Jack Hargrave.

Performance and Capabilities

T-Zero has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. .

Accommodation

T-Zero accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

T-Zero flies the flag of the USA.