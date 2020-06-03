T6 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Flyghtship Construction in Auckland, New Zealand.

T6 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Flyghtship Construction in Auckland, New Zealand.

Design

T6 measures 48.53 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.76 metres and a beam of 9.70 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 568 tonnes.

T6 has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Pieter Beeldsnijder Design.

Her interior design is by Anthony Bedford Design.

T6 also features naval architecture by Pieter Beeldsnijder Design.

Performance and Capabilities

T6 has a top speed of 15.50 knots and a cruising speed of 13.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

T6 has a fuel capacity of 127,500 litres, and a water capacity of 14,000 litres.

She also has a range of 11,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

T6 accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 12 crew members.

Other Specifications

T6 is MCA compliant

T6 is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.