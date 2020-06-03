Tabarakallah is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Italyachts.

Design

Tabarakallah measures 43.08 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.27 feet and a beam of 8.33 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 343 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Tabarakallah has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Her exterior design is by Andrea Bacigalupo.

Tabarakallah has a top speed of 35.00 knots and a cruising speed of 30.00 knots.

Tabarakallah has a fuel capacity of 23,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

Accommodation

Tabarakallah accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.