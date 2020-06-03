Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?

Send Media
images 0 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 43.08m
Year 2012

Tabarakallah

2012

|

Motor Yacht

Tabarakallah is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Italyachts.

Design

Tabarakallah measures 43.08 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.27 feet and a beam of 8.33 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 343 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Tabarakallah has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Andrea Bacigalupo.

Performance and Capabilities

Tabarakallah has a top speed of 35.00 knots and a cruising speed of 30.00 knots.

Tabarakallah has a fuel capacity of 23,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

Accommodation

Tabarakallah accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

12
80 10 70

speed:

35Kn

cabins:

5

beam:

8.33m

crew:

7

draft:

1.27m
Other Italyachts yacht
Featured Events