Taboo is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1994 by Southern Ocean Marine.

Design

Taboo measures 24.40 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.20 feet and a beam of 6.40 feet.

Her exterior design is by Doug Peterson.

Her interior design is by Doug Peterson .

Performance and Capabilities

Taboo has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 9.00 knots.

Taboo has a fuel capacity of 4,921 litres, and a water capacity of 3,785 litres.

Accommodation

Taboo accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Taboo flies the flag of BVI.